For the first time in three years, Jon Jones is returning to the cage.

“This is what I’m born to do,” says Jones, who last fought in February 2020. “I’m a fierce competitor, and I can’t wait for this fight.”

Jones is challenging Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight championship on March 4 at UFC 285. After amassing a legendary career in which he has never been knocked out or submitted, Jones (26-1, 1 NC) fully intends to continue his legacy of winning.

“I know how to win fights,” says Jones, whose only defeat was suffered by disqualification. “That’s why I’m here. I don’t think about losing. I’ve never lost. I don’t think about losing. My mind is completely focused on the win.”

This bout, revealed by a prematurely run billboard in Las Vegas, is a long time coming. Jones has been rumored to transition from light heavyweight to heavyweight for the past decade. Along the way, dripping in charisma, confidence, and controversy, Jones realized his worth—and remained resolute for what it would take for him to step back in the octagon.

“I’ve been ready for a while," says Jones. “I trained to fight against Francis [Ngannou], I trained to fight against Stipe [Miocic], and now Ciryl Gane is the guy I’m fighting.

“It’s been a long time coming. This is three years of training twice a day with no reward. That was frustrating at times. But I stayed faithful to my goals and dreams, and I’m here. I’ve made it. I am excited, and I am here for the challenge.”

For the past two years, it appeared that Jones’ next bout would take place against Ngannou. But the UFC did not come to terms on a new contract with the reigning heavyweight champion, making Ngannou a free agent and causing the heavyweight title to be vacated. As much as he would have relished the chance to compete against him, Jones expressed admiration for Ngannou.

“I’m happy for Francis,” says Jones. “I’m glad that Francis knows his worth. No man has a right to shame another man for fighting for his worth. I was in a very similar situation as Francis as a light heavyweight. I was never happy with my salary. I had to sit out three years, and I missed a lot of time, but now we’re here. I encourage Francis on his journey, and I wish him all the best. Another company is going to be truly blessed to have him.

“And I do believe my path will cross with Francis. Dana White always gives the fans what they want to see, and a Jon Jones-Francis Ngannou fight will always be a fight of interest. So I’m not counting it out. I’ll keep an eye on Francis.”

Even though Ngannou will not be standing across from him, Jones still has a significant challenge in Gane.

“I respect that Ciryl took this fight,” says Jones. “I like what he stands for. He carries himself like a gentleman. I know he has a lot to gain and not much to lose, but this is a huge step up in competition for him in my opinion.

“This is the fight to watch. This is the way MMA is headed. Two lean heavyweights that could have played football or basketball. It’s going to be two elite athletes going at it.”



A unique aspect of the upcoming title bout is that Daniel Cormier will be on commentary. Jones and Cormier are eternal rivals, creating one of the most compelling rivalries in the history of the sport. Cormier achieved the feat of winning both the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles, which is an accolade Jones is seeking. Yet their competition, shared Jones, ended a long time ago.

“I’m not competing against Daniel Cormier,” says Jones. “I’ve already beat him twice. I’m really happy for Daniel Cormier. I love what he’s done in his life with his wrestling and broadcasting. I think it’s awesome when a fighter can retire and use his voice and intelligence to do something that he loves, so I’ve got nothing but respect for Daniel Cormier.”

For as spellbinding as he is in the cage, Jones has had more than his share of controversy, so much of it self-caused, outside of it. He has had multiple opportunities to prove himself, yet there has been plenty of genuine low points throughout his career. But he is confident in the return that fans will receive if they invest their time in him.

Jones plans to overcome every obstacle along the way to ensure he will compete at 285, then remind people of the versatile athlete who could pretzel even the most elite opponent into a submission. Whether that Jones still exists will be determined on March 4. Yet, Jones promised, he is not coming back to lose.



“Absolutely not,” says Jones. “I really believe in my whole heart that I was chosen by God Himself to be an undefeated fighter. I really believe that with my whole spirit and my whole being. So not only do you have beat me, but you have to beat the God I serve.

“I don’t believe that I was designed to lose. I may have close fights, but I truly don’t believe it’s possible for me to lose.”