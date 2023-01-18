Power Slap Aims to Flip MMA Fans Into Believers

Will the new slap-fighting organization be a hit success? President Frank Lamicella is up to the challenge.

Power Slap: Road to the Title debuts later tonight on TBS.

Underestimate it at your own peril.

There are those who have already written off the new slap-fighting organization. And while there is validity to objections about Power Slap—it can be stomach-churning to see the way some of these men get hit across the face—it is very possible that this league gains genuine momentum and becomes a real force in sports.

Whether there is a large-scale demand for slap fighting will soon be determined. The league is surrounded by brilliant businessmen in UFC President Dana White, former UFC CEO Lorenzo Fertitta, television producer Craig Piligian, and UFC Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell, and their involvement speaks volumes.

Even though White, Fertitta, Piligian, and Campbell are heavily invested in the project, they will forever be known for their association and success with the UFC. Yet that is not the case for Power Slap president Frank Lamicella, an ambitious young executive hungry to make a mark in sports and entertainment.

“There’s a group of people who don’t believe in this,” says Lamicella. “My challenge is to change that. And I love a good challenge.”

A 33-year-old attorney from New York, Lamicella is no stranger to combat sports. He was brought on board to the UFC four years ago by Campbell. Prior to that, he spent four years with New York law firm Paul, Weiss, learning directly from leading sports and entertainment lawyer Justin Hamill. Lamicella’s background is in mergers and acquisitions, and he spent considerable time representing Endeavor, UFC’s parent company, including through its acquisition in 2016.

Lamicella jumped at the chance to oversee the world’s first sanctioned and regulated slap-fighting organization, believing he is being handed a league with endless potential.

“I wasn’t going to pass this up,” says Lamicella. “This is an opportunity to work directly for Dana, Lorenzo, Craig, and Hunter, the team that has built UFC from 2001 to today. I’ve worked behind the scenes on the business, learning how the UFC leads combat sports. Now I have the opportunity to help build this from the ground up.”

Interest initially grew in slap fighting based on the popularity of leagues in places like Russia and Missouri. Despite seeing some gnarly blows to the face, there was genuine intrigue from viewers. Lamicella’s analysis even showed that there was staying power from those watching. Despite the nature of seeing a person get slapped, audiences were not turning away.

That ignited a question, one that has brought us to Power Slap on TBS.

“Why not take the team with the most combat experience in the world and highest production quality in the world, and take this to the next level?” says Lamicella, whose first goal was to ensure this became regulated. “We worked closely with the commission to adopt a ruleset.”

Earlier in his career as an attorney, Lamicella likely never envisioned that writing a 130-page merger agreement would be training him to run an endeavor such as Power Slap. But it certainly sharpened his teeth for this role, where he is also overseeing all day-to-day responsibilities of the league, including medical, substance testing, and safety of the fighters.

Fully regulated by the Nevada State Athletic commission, Lamicella confirmed that Power Slap competitors are subjected to medical testing before and after each competition, including MRI scans. He also added that all Power Slap athletes also have the option to be examined by the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas.

Similar to the UFC, an integral factor in the potential success of Power Slap will be the manner in which its athletes resonate with the audience at large. If that connection is forged, then that will further extend Power Slap’s roots into the fight realm.

“This is the first time America gets to see what this event looks like,” says Lamicella. “People are going to see a lot of actual matches in the first episode, and I think they’re going to like what they see.”

Power Slap: Road to the Title is centered around three components. There will be the matches, similar to Dana White’s Contender Series, as well as the cast house in Vegas, which offers a similar spirit to The Ultimate Fighter. The third piece is also vastly important, as viewers will receive education about the sport that includes the ruleset, fouls and judging.

Making its premiere Wednesday, Power Slap has more than a fighting chance. This is a new sports league with deep resources and a prominent leadership structure, and a prime spot each week on TBS following AEW Dynamite. Time will tell–very soon–if the product will be gripping enough to hold onto viewers.

“Everyone is fighting for the chance to be the first Power Slap champion in their weight class,” says Lamicella. “I really think it’s going to resonate with fans.”