UFC 283 Preview: Best Fights to Watch, Shogun’s Farewell and Predictions

Glover Teixeira has more ways to win the light heavyweight belt, but don't count out Jamahal Hill. And who wins the Deiveson Figueiredo-Brandon Moreno co-main event?

Whenever it occurs, Jamahal Hill’s first run as UFC light heavyweight champion is going to be exciting.

Hill connects with an intense type of power, rare for even UFC standards, and his fights are always worth watching. Only 13 bouts into his career, he continues to put in an enormous amount of work, which has manifested in a remarkable manner–Hill gets better with every fight.

But for all the positives, there is one negative. He is fighting Glover Teixeira at UFC 283, and Teixeira possesses far more ways to win this fight.

There is one path for Hill on Saturday. That is to win this fight by knockout. By no means am I implying that that is not an option, but Teixeira also has a pretty strong chin, one that will undoubtedly be tested. Yet there are multiple ways Teixeira can finish this fight. If Teixeira gets a hold of Hill’s back, he will apply the choke and win the fight. If Teixeira mounts Hill, or takes the guard position, he can deliver a flurry of ground-and-pound–and win the fight. Unless Hill stays on the feet, it is going to be an extraordinarily difficult bout for him to win.

Hill’s time should come, but the present belongs to Teixeira. Now 44, it is remarkable that Teixeira remains such a force. His greatness will reach a whole new level if he can become a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion.

Figueiredo, Moreno Finally Settle Their Score

As Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno prepare to fight for a fourth time, it will be extremely interesting to see who can make the better adjustments from their prior three encounters.

Two out of three of their fights have been extremely tight. Figueiredo was slightly better in the first, but a costly penalty proved devastating in their draw. Moreno was superior in the rematch, forcing a submission, and they were nearly even in the trilogy bout. What will separate them now?

I still think this comes down to power. Figueiredo is going to connect more than Moreno. He is also a better defender, protecting himself from big blows. Both Both Figueiredo and Moreno relish pressuring their opponents. Moreno’s jab is a very effective weapon, but he has a hard time landing when Figueiredo is drilling him with leg kicks. Figueiredo needs to relentlessly stick to his game plan, which was his recipe for success when they fought last January. But a valid concern is Figueiredo’s cardio. If either man gasses out, it is going to Figueiredo. If that happens, it opens up a whole new slate of possibilities for Moreno to win.

This has every ingredient to be an outstanding fight. Part of me still feels we will eventually see these two square off for a fifth time, but that won’t be for some time. It will be close, but I am giving the slight edge to Figueiredo.

Shogun’s Farewell

When it is time to take off the gloves, a fighter is typically the last to know.

But at the age of 41, as he approaches fight no. 42, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua is ready to say farewell. This is his last fight, and he is going out with some legendary memories. His fight against Rampage Jackson from 2005 will live on long beyond his fighting career, as will his conquest of Alistair Overeem in 2007. While he is no longer the fighter he once was, Rua (27-13-1) has remained competitive enough to split his last four decisions. His longevity is incredibly impressive, and he looks to avoid going out on his back against Ihor Potieria.

Potieria (18-3) must be salivating at the thought of ending Rua’s career with a knockout blow. He already has nine KO victories, and he works quickly–all but five of his wins ended in the first round. But it won’t be easy.

For his entire career, Rua ensured his bouts were violent collisions. It wouldn’t be right if this were any different. While I see Potieria getting the win, let’s hope we can see glimpses of the great Rua for one last time.

The Pick ‘Em Section

UFC 283 light heavyweight title bout: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

Pick: Glover Teixeira

UFC 283 flyweight title unification bout: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno (ic)

Pick: Deiveson Figueiredo

UFC 283 welterweight bout: Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

Pick: Gilbert Burns

UFC 283 light heavyweight bout: Johnny Walker vs. Paul Craig

Pick: Paul Craig

UFC 283 light heavyweight bout: Shogun Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

Pick: Ihor Potieria

Last week: 1-4

2023 record: 1-4