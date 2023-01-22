José Aldo to be Inducted Into UFC Hall of Fame

José Aldo will be immortalized this summer in the UFC Hall of Fame.

The beloved “King of Rio” was showered with cheers from the crowd at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil during Saturday's UFC 283 card, causing Aldo to break down in tears. After debuting in 2004, Aldo helped showcase world-class MMA around the globe.

Aldo has memorable victories against UFC Hall of Famers Urijah Faber and Cub Swanson, and remained a perennial top contender until his retirement last September with a 31-8 record. One of the greatest featherweights ever–then wrote a compelling final chapter as a bantamweight.

Aldo is not finished competing. He will make his boxing debut on Feb. 10.

