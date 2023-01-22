UFC 283: Gilbert Burns Crushes Neil Magny in First-Round Submission Win
Magny was forced to tap in the first round of a lopsided affair in the welterweight division.
Make that three-for-three for Brazil.
In a one-sided bout, Gilbert Burns took down Neil Magny and finished him with a head-and-arm choke.
Burns (21-5) made Saturday's win look easy. He has now won eight of his last 10, with the only defeats suffered against Kamru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev. Magny (27-10) could not generate the slightest bit of offense, and this is a damaging loss for him.
For Burns, this is the best result possible after losing to Chimaev last April. He remains a contender in the welterweight division, especially if Leon Edwards is able to extend his title reign.