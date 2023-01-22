UFC 283 Live Updates: Glover Teixeira, Jamahal Hill Headline Stacked Card

UFC 283 is built around power.

There is former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira, who seeks to become a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion in the main event of 283, which takes place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. That is the same city he stayed in for a week when he was 19 on his route to illegally entering the United States, a long and complicated journey that eventually brought him to the UFC. Teixeira is also fiercely tough in the cage, which will be a quality necessary to defeat Jamahal Hill. This is the first-ever title shot for Hill, a father of six who comes from extremely humble beginnings. Both men have traversed long, arduous roads to arrive here, and the winner of this fight will take the next step toward becoming a legend.

The first UFC pay-per-view of 2023 also features the fourth—and perhaps final— showdown between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. The score is tied, each with one win a piece against the other, and this flyweight title unification bout will give someone the upper hand (and the title). An interesting backstory to the fight is that Moreno needed to leave his coach, James Krause, who is embroiled in a gambling scandal, and work with a new coaching staff in the lead up to this fight.

Gilbert Burns-Neil Magny is also on the card, as well as Jéssica Andrade-Lauren Murphy. Johnny Walker-Paul Craig opens the main card, and Maurício “Shogun” Rua steps into the cage for one final time, seeking to end his career on a high note against Ihor Potieria.

Loaded with power, this card should allow the UFC to kick off the new year with a compelling start.