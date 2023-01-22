UFC 283: Jéssica Andrade Outclasses Lauren Murphy in Unanimous Decision

Jéssica Andrade absolutely destroyed Lauren Murphy, winning a unanimous decision bout that should have been called a minute into the final round.

Andrade’s speed was too much for Murphy in the first. She hit 16 of her first 20 leg kicks, further slowing down Murphy’s movement. The second round was all Andrade, who put on a striking clinic on her feet. Murphy’s face was battered and bruised, and she took a vicious combination just before the round ended.

Murphy (16-6) was completely overwhelmed in all three rounds. This could have ended after two and saved her the punishment. She finished 0-for-14 on her takedown attempts, and she took unnecessary blows to the head in the third round–far beyond the point when the fight should have been stopped.

Andrade (24-9) has now won three in a row. She never relented her assault on Murphy, which made it mindblowing that the referee did not call for a stoppage.

