Conor McGregor Says He Was Struck By Vehicle While on His Bicycle

Conor McGregor says that he narrowly avoided a serious injury after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old MMA fighter revealed that he was out on his road bike when he was hit by a car from behind. Though he said the car was traveling at full speed when it made contact with him, McGregor revealed that he was able to escape without any serious injuries.

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me,” McGregor wrote. “Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.”

In the same post, McGregor shared video in the aftermath of the accident in which the driver can be heard apologizing for hitting him. The fighter appeared to brush off the incident, but recognized the severity of what had happened as he was filming.

“Mate that’s nasty,” McGregor said in the video. “I could’ve been dead there, mate. … Lucky to get away with me life there, boys.”

McGregor did reveal that he had ripped his pants when he fell off the bike, but that he had not appeared to suffer any other serious injuries. He also asked the driver for a ride home as his bicycle was too damaged to continue riding.

“God bless … I’m still here. Thank God,” McGregor said in a second video while in the car after the accident. “That’s all that matters.”

McGregor (22–6), a former featherweight and lightweight champion, last fought in July of 2021 when he lost to Dustin Poirier by TKO. Reports indicate that he is attempting to return to MMA later this year.