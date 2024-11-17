SI

Dana White Gives Profane Denial of Jon Jones's Requested Opponent

Dana White said he does not want to grant Jon Jones's requested next opponent.

Josh Wilson

White speaks to media
White speaks to media / Aaron Meullion-Imagn Images

Jon Jones extended his UFC unbeaten streak to 20 matches on Saturday night with a third-round TKO on a spinning kick that landed and dug hard into Stipe Miocic. It was his second win in the heavyweight division to defend his title.

After the fight, Jones said that he would be open to another fight in lieu of a retirement. But instead of the heavily speculated heavyweight Tom Aspinall as his next opponent, Jones said he would prefer to fight an established champion in Alex Pereira, who currently fights down a weight class.

UFC CEO Dana White was emphatic that he was not interested in that matchup.

"There's no f---ing way I make the Pereira fight. Jon's too big, great wrestler... I like Alex Pereira, I like him personally. It just doesn't make sense to make that fight... Look at his age and what he's doing right now. What's the reason to go up and fight a guy that's so much bigger than you and such a good wrestler?"

White did hedge his claim, saying that if both fighters are really interested, he would consider.

"If they both want it bad enough, and they're both f---ing hounding me or something, maybe I would do it."

If White wants to keep Jones in the UFC for at least one more fight before retirement, he may have to concede to his wishes.

Pereira would need to go up a weight class, currently the champion of the light heavyweight division which Jones occupied for some time. He has already gone up from middleweight to light heavyweight, a transition he made last year.

