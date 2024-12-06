Dominick Reyes ‘Lost Himself’ After Crushing 2020 Loss to Jon Jones
Fighting for a UFC world title is the moment that every mixed martial artist dreams of, but as Dominick Reyes learned, dreams can turn into nightmares in an instant with the reading of the judges' scorecards.
Back in February of 2020, Reyes was on top of the MMA world. He had entered the UFC three years prior undefeated as a professional with a record of 5–0 and proceeded to continue his winning ways, ripping off six straight and setting up a fight for the light heavyweight title against arguably the best of all time in Jon Jones. Jones also had never lost a fight and had reigned over the 205 lb. division for the last decade and was already considered to be an MMA GOAT.
Reyes would take Jones to the deepest waters he had ever faced in the Octagon and when the horn sounded at the end of 25 minutes, his dream of UFC gold was gone after the unanimous decision victory for Jones was read by Bruce Buffer. In a fight that would make a lot of pundits’ top 10 lists for the biggest robberies in UFC history, Reyes believes he was the one who should have had his hand raised.
Fast forward almost five years and three straight losses later, Reyes is attempting another title run after getting back in the win column with a first-round finish of Dustin Jacoby this past June. His opponent, Anthony Smith, is a veteran in this division and Reyes has nothing but respect for him.
“Fighting a guy like that is a challenge and exciting but it’s right where I need to be…fighting another veteran,” Reyes says. “We’re going to go out there and see who’s the best.”
Ahead of the last UFC pay-per-view of 2024, Reyes spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Doug Vazquez on a variety of topics that included his time training with the current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and why he eventually decided to go back to his roots and return to his home gym.
UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura
Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
When: Saturday, December 7
Prelims: 8 pm ET
How to Watch: ESPN+