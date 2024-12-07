Nate Landwehr Explains How the WWE's 'Attitude Era' Shaped His Fighting Style
When the UFC needs an exciting fight, Nate Landwehr’s name has to be close to the top of Dana White’s Rolodex and that’s likely why he made that call when working with matchmakers to put together the main card of UFC 310.
Landwehr will be stepping into the Octagon against Dooho Choi, aka “The Korean Superboy”, who also has a highlight reel of knockouts on his résumé. With fight fans in Las Vegas not necessarily known for their promptness, making this the opener of the last pay-per-view of 2024 might encourage them to get into their seats at T-Mobile Arena a little earlier.
Nate “The Train’ ran track in college and grew up during the ‘Attitude Era’ of the WWE with wrestlers that included The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin who were known for their proficiency on the microphone as well as their performance in the ring. When it comes to the athletes on the UFC roster, Landwehr might lead the league in viral moments and promos.
Ahead of his featherweight bout with Choi, Landwehr spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Doug Vazquez at the UFC Apex. He talked about how he drew inspiration from the legendary wrestlers during the Attitude Era.
“That’s what I was watching as a kid…I feel like if you’ve never been chokeslammed or powerbombed through something by your brother or a friend, that’s no kind of childhood.”
How to Watch UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura
Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
When: Saturday, Dec. 7
Prelims: 8 p.m. ET
Streaming on: ESPN+