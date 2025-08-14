12-Year-Old Pitcher at the LLWS Hit 82 MPH Without Breaking a Sweat
Mexico and Chinese Taipei squared off in an early Little League World Series showdown on Thursday evening, and one of the game's pitchers was turning heads throughout the contest.
Chin Tse, a 12-year-old righty who pitches for Chinese Taipei, was lighting up the radar gun during his outing on Thursday, throwing back-to-back pitches that eclipsed 80 mph.
The ESPN broadcast indicated he was throwing as fast as 82 mph, which was said to be the equivalent of an MLB pitcher throwing 107 mph. Because of the difference in distance between the mound and the plate––LLWS mounds are 46 feet away, as opposed to an MLB mound which sits 60 feet away––the time a Little League hitter has to react to an 82 mph pitch converts to the same as an MLB player facing a 107 mph heater.
These hitters had virtually no chance to keep up with the flamethrowing Tse, who left the broadcast booth stunned when he threw two straight 82 mph fastballs.
That's some serious heat, and he was dominant throughout the night as Chinese Taipei picked up a 3–0 shutout win over Mexico.