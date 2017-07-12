Gatorade Athlete of the Year award winners MacKenzie Gore and Sydney McLaughlin are on the cover of Sports Illustrated's July 17, 2017 edition.

Gore, a pitcher from Whiteville, N.C., was taken by the San Diego Padres with the third overall pick in June's baseball draft.

McLaughlin, a track star from Dunellen, N.J., competed in the Rio Olympics before her senior year of high school and put her name in the discussion as one of the most dominant high school athletes of all time.

