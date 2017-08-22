More Sports

14-Year-Old Bronx Student Dies During Football Practice

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

A 14-year-old high school football player has died after collapsing at practice this morning in New York, police told News 12 the Bronx

AM New York has identified the boy as Dominick Bess

Bess was an incoming freshman at Mount Saint Michael Academy, a private Catholic school in the Wakefield section of the north Bronx. 

Players were doing cardio workouts in shorts and shirts Tuesday morning when Besswent into cardiac arrest and collapsed at around 8:45 a.m., News 12 reports. Coaches tried unsuccessfully to revive him, according to NBC 4 New York, and he died later at a nearby hospital.

Temperatures in New York City are expected to reach near record highs on Tuesday and the Bronx has been under a heat advisory since noon. 

Bess’s death comes less than two weeks after the death of another New York high school football player. Joshua Mileto, 16, of Long Island, was killed during a training exercise when a 400-pound log fell on his head

