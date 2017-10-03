More Sports

Boston Marathon Bombing Victim Jeff Bauman to Las Vegas Survivors: 'I Know Your Pain'

UNLV Assistant Hockey Coach Injured In Vegas Shooting
Associated Press
an hour ago

BOSTON (AP) — A man who lost both legs in the Boston Marathon bombing says he has a message for people injured in Las Vegas: “You will live again.”

In a Facebook message , Jeff Bauman addressed people waking up in a hospital and “wondering how life will ever be the same.” He says he knows their pain and that healing the mind is just as important as healing physical, visible injuries.

Bauman says it took him “too many years and dark moments to realize that,” adding: “You will walk again. You will laugh again. You will dance again. You will live again.”

Bauman is the subject of “Stronger,” a movie now out starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

He encourages people to give to the Las Vegas Victims Fund , saying such support is what got him through after the 2013 bombing.

 
 
