Nike announced plans to expand its campus in Beaverton, Ore. with four new buildings, including three named after some of its most prominent and impactful sports figures.

There will be one building named after 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, another will be named after two-time Olympic gold medal runner Sebastian Coe and a fitness center will be named after five-time national champion winning coach Mike Krzyzewski. The fourth new building going up will be a parking garage that "celebrates the sporting heritage of New York City."

The building named after Williams will be the biggest on the campus and cover more than one million square feet and it is expected to open in 2019. The building named after Coe, the fitness center named after Krzyzewski and the new garage will open in 2018.

Check out photos of what the buildings will look like at the Nike website.