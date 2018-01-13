Hawaiian Sports Fans Receive Terrifying False Alarm

Hawaiian sports fans received a terrifying false alarm Saturday, alerting them that a ballistic missile was on its way and to take shelter immediately with the added "This is not a drill."

Thankfully, it was a drill, albeit, a horrifyingly scary one for those in Hawaii.

The moment the EAS alert interrupted Hawaiian TV is terrifying pic.twitter.com/pVwpCBeRgD — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 13, 2018

Hawaiian emergency management later tweeted there was no threat to the island.

Astros outfielder Josh Reddick was in Hawaii on vacation and posted an Instagram about the alert.

Not what you wanna see on vacation.... A post shared by Josh Reddick (@realjoshreddick) on Jan 13, 2018 at 10:31am PST

He captioned it saying, "Not what you wanna see on vacation..."

AT&T SportsNet's Julia Morales was also in Hawaii, tweeting what she was witnessing.

People were running and in tears...wow. That was a scary 20 minutes. #hawaii #falsealarm — Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) January 13, 2018

Thankfully it was all a mistake.