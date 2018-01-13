Hawaiian Sports Fans Receive Terrifying False Alarm

Hawaiian sports fans receive a terrifying false alarm Saturday.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 13, 2018

Hawaiian sports fans received a terrifying false alarm Saturday, alerting them that a ballistic missile was on its way and to take shelter immediately with the added "This is not a drill."

Thankfully, it was a drill, albeit, a horrifyingly scary one for those in Hawaii. 

Hawaiian emergency management later tweeted there was no threat to the island. 

Astros outfielder Josh Reddick was in Hawaii on vacation and posted an Instagram about the alert. 

Not what you wanna see on vacation....

A post shared by Josh Reddick (@realjoshreddick) on

He captioned it saying, "Not what you wanna see on vacation..."

AT&T SportsNet's Julia Morales was also in Hawaii, tweeting what she was witnessing. 

Thankfully it was all a mistake. 

 

