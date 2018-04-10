A GoFundMe account raising money for the victims' families of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that killed 15 people and injured 14 others is setting records.

The page for the Canadian junior hockey team victims has become one of the top five campaigns in the platform's history, according to CNN.

Over $5.8 million, which is valued at over $7.8 million in Canadian dollars, has been raised since last Friday by over 97,000 people. The original goal was set for $2 million but then raised to $4 million last Saturday.

The campaign was started by Humboldt resident Sylvie Kellington.

"There are no words that could express the incredible support the hockey community has seen here," Kellington wrote on the GoFundMe page in response to the increasing donations. "Thank you to everyone for your kindness and prayers, your donations, and for sharing this GoFundMe far and wide."

The top four GoFundMe accounts are for the Time's Up Legal Defense ($21.4 million), Las Vegas shooting victims ($11.8 million), 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting victims ($7.8 million) and Stoneman Douglas shooting victims ($6.7 million), reports CNN.

This is the largest GoFundMe campaign ever in Canada, according to CNN.