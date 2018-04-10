Sidney Crosby and the Penguins Signed a Custom Jersey to Send to the Humboldt Broncos

Sidney Crosby wanted to send something special to Humboldt in honor of the Broncos.

By Jenna West
April 10, 2018

As the sports world continues to mourn the accident involving the Humboldt Broncos, Sidney Crosby and the Penguins have signed a custom jersey in honor of the junior hockey team.

Crosby asked Penguins equipment manager Dana Heinze to make a custom jersey spelling out "Humboldt" on the back with the number 18. Every member of the Penguins signed it before sending it off to Humboldt.

Crosby also signed photos for the accident's survivors.

The Penguins are one of many NHL teams to show their support for the Broncos. Over the weekend, several teams had moments of silence for the Broncos before their games. The Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets wore "Broncos" on the back of their jerseys during their game Saturday night, according to For The Win

 

