As the sports world continues to mourn the accident involving the Humboldt Broncos, Sidney Crosby and the Penguins have signed a custom jersey in honor of the junior hockey team.

Crosby asked Penguins equipment manager Dana Heinze to make a custom jersey spelling out "Humboldt" on the back with the number 18. Every member of the Penguins signed it before sending it off to Humboldt.

Touched by the Humboldt tragedy Sidney Crosby had @penguins equip mgr @RealDanaHeinze make up this Penguins jersey with Broncos on the back and a special tag in it. Signed by the entire team it’s on its way to Humboldt. #classy #PrayforHumboldtBroncos pic.twitter.com/Cs4Gkv6wyv — Christine Simpson (@SNChrisSimpson) April 10, 2018

Crosby also signed photos for the accident's survivors.

Sidney Crosby also signed personalized photos for all the survivors.



"Stay strong. We're thinking of you." https://t.co/BrCeepetoJ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 10, 2018

The Penguins are one of many NHL teams to show their support for the Broncos. Over the weekend, several teams had moments of silence for the Broncos before their games. The Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets wore "Broncos" on the back of their jerseys during their game Saturday night, according to For The Win.