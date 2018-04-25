The International Association of Athletics Federation, track and field's governing body, will publish rules on Thursday that may force some elite female runners with naturally-high testosterone levels to take medication to lower their hormone levels or they must compete against men in certain events, according to Jere Longman of The New York Times. The IAAF views the regulation as a step toward creating “fair and meaningful competition within the female classification.”

The new rule is slated to take effect in November and would effect athletes in the 400 meters to mile. It has also ben reported that the IAAF would create a separate dvision for athletes with Differences of Sexual Development.

Under the regulations, female track athletes with naturally-higher testosterone levels will be required to lower the hormone levels in their blood for six months before being allowed to compete. If they do not, athletes may only be able to compete at the national stage, be forced to race against men, find events for inter-sex athletes (if they are even offered) or give up on the sport, according to the Times.

Female athletes can lower their testosterone levels by undergoing hormone therapy. Athletes will not be required to undergo surgery to lower hormone levels.

In recent years, the topic of fairness in women's sports has been controversial when women with naturally-higher levels of testosterone have won medals at global championships including the 2016 Olympics. Hyperandrogenism is a medical condition which causes a person to produce high levels of hormones. The IAAF was at the center of a scandal in 2009 when it was reported South African middle distance runner Caster Semenya was subjected to sex verification testing. By 2011, the IAAF put a limit on testosterone levels in female athletes. Semenya, a two-time Olympic champion at 800 meters, is believed by many to be hyperandrogenous but it she has never confirmed any medical condition. She has never discussed taking hormone suppressants either.

In 2015, the Court of Arbitration for Sport put a temporary stop to the IAAF regulation after Indian sprinter Dutee Chand fought that she was being discriminated against for her condition. CAS told the IAAF that the rule would be shelved until it could prove that there was a clear difference between male and female testosterone levels and an advantage. In 2017, the British Journal of Sports Medicine determined women with elevated testosterone levels had a 1.78% yo 4.53% competitive advantage in events including the 400 meters, 400-meter hurdles, 800 meters, hammer throw and pole vault. The hammer throw and pole vault will not be affected under the new rule.

When the IAAF limit was in place, Semenya's times slowed but since its suspension, she has returned to dominance in the women's 800 meters. She won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics behind Russia's Maria Savinova, who has been stripped of the gold medal due to doping. Semenya won gold in the same event at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and has lowered her personal best to 1:55.16, which has her knocking on the door of Jarmila Kratochvílová's 1:53.28 world record. Semenya has not lost an 800 meter race since Sept. 6, 2015. Several of Semenya's competitors have voiced concern about racing in unfair conditions that are out of their control.

In recent years, IAAF president Seb Coe has been vocal about reinstating the the rule to try and ensure "a level playing field."