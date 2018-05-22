Japanese Football Player Quits Sport, Says Coach Called for Controversial Dirty Hit

Screenshot via YouTube @KyodoNews

Nihon University's Taisuke Miyagawa tackled Kwansei Gakuin quarterback Kousei Okuno in a late hit in a May 6 game.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 22, 2018

A Japanese university football player has quit the sport after a late hit on an opposing player generated controversy, according to The Japan Times. 

Nihon University's Taisuke Miyagawa tackled Kwansei Gakuin quarterback Kousei Okuno in a late hit in a May 6 game. Okuno suffered a lower back injury. 

The hit has come under fire in Japan, Miyagawa spoke publicly about the incident for the first time in front of a large media crowd. Miyagawa read a prepared statement, saying he felt pressured to injure the quarterback. According to The Japan Times, Miyagawa had almsot lost his place on the team and assistant coach Tsutomu Inoue, who had an order from head coach Masato Uchida, told him he could get it back by injuring Okuno.

Uchida visited Okuno and has since resigned from his position as head coach. Miyagawa also visited Okuno and said in his statement, he will not continue to play.

“I don’t think I have a right to continue to play American football,” he said, according to the Times. “Going forward, I have no intention to keep playing American football.”

Okuno's family has filed a criminal complaint over the matter as well.

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)