Delaware will become the first new state to offer sports betting following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the federal ban on sports gambling, Governor John Carney announced.

The betting will begin Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at all three casinos in the state. Betting will include single game and championship wagering on professional baseball, football, hockey, basketball, soccer, golf and auto-racing.

The Supreme Court made the decision May 14.

"Delaware has all necessary legal and regulatory authority to move forward with a full-scale sports gaming operation, and we look forward to next week’s launch," Carney said in a news release, according to USA Today. "We’re hopeful that this will bring even more visitors into Delaware to see firsthand what our state has to offer."

Employees at the three casinos were trained to handle the move over the last week and a half, Delaware Public Media reports. The state also posed a guide on its Lottery website.