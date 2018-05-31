Delaware Will Be First New State to Offer Sports Betting

The betting will begin Tuesday at all three casinos in the state. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 31, 2018

Delaware will become the first new state to offer sports betting following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the federal ban on sports gambling, Governor John Carney announced

The betting will begin Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at all three casinos in the state. Betting will include single game and championship wagering on professional baseball, football, hockey, basketball, soccer, golf and auto-racing.

The Supreme Court made the decision May 14.

"Delaware has all necessary legal and regulatory authority to move forward with a full-scale sports gaming operation, and we look forward to next week’s launch," Carney said in a news release, according to USA Today. "We’re hopeful that this will bring even more visitors into Delaware to see firsthand what our state has to offer."

Employees at the three casinos were trained to handle the move over the last week and a half, Delaware Public Media reports. The state also posed a guide on its Lottery website.

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)