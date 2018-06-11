Sports Betting to be Legalized In New Jersey on Thursday

Get ready to place your bets, New Jersey.

By Nihal Kolur
June 11, 2018

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a law on Monday that allows legal sports betting in the state, both online and at the state's casinos and racetracks.

According to NJ.com, Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport will become the first place in the state to accept bets and will start on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

New Jersey was a pioneer in the vote for legal sports betting. In May, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn the federal ban on sports gambling.

The state spent $9 million in taxpayer money to fight for the legalization of such betting in the courts.

New Jersey will join Delaware and Nevada as the only states to authorize betting on sports games.

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)