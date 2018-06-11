Sports Betting to be Legalized In New Jersey on Thursday

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a law on Monday that allows legal sports betting in the state, both online and at the state's casinos and racetracks.

According to NJ.com, Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport will become the first place in the state to accept bets and will start on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

New Jersey was a pioneer in the vote for legal sports betting. In May, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn the federal ban on sports gambling.

The state spent $9 million in taxpayer money to fight for the legalization of such betting in the courts.

New Jersey will join Delaware and Nevada as the only states to authorize betting on sports games.