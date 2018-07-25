World championship gymnast Ashton Locklear posted an Instagram with a picture of her and other survivors of disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse. The caption went into full detail about her abuse and her desire to compete in the 2020 Olympics.

"Seeing so many brave girls come forward helped me find the courage to do the same, but it is still terrifying," Locklear wrote. "So many girls who were strong enough to talk about it in front of all those people inspired me to come forward and tell my story in hopes that it too will help people, so that this won’t ever happen again. So today for the first time, I am publicly sharing what IT IS….⠀

"I am a survivor of Dr. Larry Nassar. It’s important to me for people to know because I want you to know my full story of what I’ve been through and what I had to come through to be the person I am today."

• Aly Raisman, Nassar Survivors Call for USOC Culture Change at Senate Hearing

Locklear, 20, was a member of the 2014 United States gold-medal winning team at the World Artistic Gymnastics Champions. An uneven bars specialist, Locklear won national championships in both 2014 and 2016. She was an alternate for the 2016 Olympics.

The North Carolina native now joins over 160 women who have come out with stories of abuse against Larry Nassar.