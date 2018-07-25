Locklear posted a heartbreaking letter on Instagram on Wednesday.
World championship gymnast Ashton Locklear posted an Instagram with a picture of her and other survivors of disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse. The caption went into full detail about her abuse and her desire to compete in the 2020 Olympics.
"Seeing so many brave girls come forward helped me find the courage to do the same, but it is still terrifying," Locklear wrote. "So many girls who were strong enough to talk about it in front of all those people inspired me to come forward and tell my story in hopes that it too will help people, so that this won’t ever happen again. So today for the first time, I am publicly sharing what IT IS….⠀
"I am a survivor of Dr. Larry Nassar. It’s important to me for people to know because I want you to know my full story of what I’ve been through and what I had to come through to be the person I am today."
Hi Everyone,⠀ Today I want to share something with you, even though it’s something I hate talking about. I hate talking about it because it brings me back to dark times and I feel very vulnerable and I have a lot of anxiety when I start thinking about it. There are so many emotions at once. I’m scared. I’m sad. I’m angry. I’m confused. I’m confused why it all happened because we were put in a position of trust. Even at world championships-It was about trust. A person acting like our friend to gain power and control. I’m just confused as to why it all happened.⠀ ⠀ Seeing so many brave girls come forward helped me find the courage to do the same, but it is still terrifying. So many girls who were strong enough to talk about it in front of all those people inspired me to come forward and tell my story in hopes that it too will help people, so that this won’t ever happen again. So today for the first time, I am publicly sharing what IT IS….⠀ ⠀ I am a survivor of Dr. Larry Nassar. It’s important to me for people to know because I want you to know my full story of what I’ve been through and what I had to come through to be the person I am today. Without sharing my truth, a lot of people are missing a huge chunk of my life. Please know that I am dealing with this as best I can, and I am surrounding myself with people that can help me with my healing process. My sister survivors have been and continue to be an important part of that process.⠀ ⠀ I also want you all to know that I’m not done with this sport yet. Even though I was selected to represent Team USA as an alternate in Rio in 2016, my dream is to compete in the Olympics, not just go. Even after all I’ve been through, I want to show that it’s possible to still go after your dreams. I am recovering from some recent surgeries, but I am still in the gym every day and I am committed to giving it all that I’ve got for 2020. If you are wondering why I would stay in the sport after all that has happened, it is because it has been my dream to compete in the Olympics since I was 2 years old. I REFUSE to let Larry Nassar take that dream away from me. He took enough, he doesn’t get to take my dreams too.⠀
Locklear, 20, was a member of the 2014 United States gold-medal winning team at the World Artistic Gymnastics Champions. An uneven bars specialist, Locklear won national championships in both 2014 and 2016. She was an alternate for the 2016 Olympics.
The North Carolina native now joins over 160 women who have come out with stories of abuse against Larry Nassar.