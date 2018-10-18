For just the 18th time ever, the best day of sports is here.

Welcome to the Sports Equinox, when the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL all have at least one game in action on the same night.

With nine NHL games and three NBA games on, in addition to Thursday Night Football and the MLB playoffs, fans have plenty of options to choose from.

The Boston Red Sox are just one win away from their first World Series appearance since 2013 and can close out the defending champion Houston Astros with a victory in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

The Red Sox took a 3-1 lead in the series on Wednesday night with an 8-6 win. While Game 5 gives the Red Sox the chance to book their ticket to the Fall Classic, it's also an opportunity for Houston to seek revenge after the controversial fan interference call that cost them Game 4.

Thursday night also features LeBron James's regular season debut as a Laker when the team takes on the Portland Blazers on the road. The King will be looking to fare better against Portland than in his two previous opening nights with a new franchise. He lost to Boston in his first game with Miami in 2011 and fell to the Knicks in his return to the Cavs in 2014.

Here are all of the games this year's Sports Equinox has to offer:

NFL

Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX/NFL Network

MLB

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros at 8:09 p.m. ET on TBS

NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET on TNT

Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET on Fox Sports South

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m. on TNT

NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. ET

Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET

Vancouver Canucks vs. Winnipeg Jets at 8 p.m. ET

Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. ET

Boston Bruins vs. Edmonton Oilers at 9 p.m. ET

New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET

Buffalo Sabers vs. San Jose Sharks at 10:30 p.m. ET