Nine former professional athletes are running for political office on Tuesday, with four up for re-election in their respective seats. Five of the athletes eligible for election are former football players, with three coming from the MLB. So which ex-athletes are seeking a career in politics? Check out our election tracker below.

Anthony Gonzalez, Republican, Ohio:

The former Colts wide receiver is looking to earn a U.S. House of Representatives seat in Ohio's 16th districts. Gonzalez played for five NFL seasons, catching seven career touchdowns for the Colts.

Napoleon Harris, Democrat, Illinois:

Harris was a dual-sport athlete at Northwestern, playing basketball and football. He played seven seasons in the NFL, tallying 116 tackles with the Chiefs in 2007. Harris is aiming to continue representing Illinois' 15th district in the State Senate, a post he's held since 2013.

Aaron Rouse, Unaffiliated, Virginia:

The former Virginia Tech defensive back tallied four interceptions in three NFL seasons. Rouse was selected in the third round in the 2007 draft. He is running for Virginia City Council.

Colin Allred, Democrat, Texas:

Allred played five seasons for the Tennessee Titans from 2006-10. Prior to running for a House seat in Texas' 32nd district, Allred worked as an attorney for President Obama.

Clint Didier, Republican, Washington:

Tuesday will be Didier's fifth attempt at running for office, losing his previous four races. Didier won two Super Bowls with the Redskins, playing for Washington from 1982-87.

Adam Greenberg, Republican, Connecticut:

Greenberg was hit in the head in his first MLB at-bat in 2005, suffering a compound skull fracture. He signed a one-day contract with the Marlins in 2012, making one at bat in the minor leagues. He is running for a seat in the Connecticut State Senate.

Jesse White, Democrat, Illinois:

The oldest candidate on our list, the 84-year-old White has served as Illinois Secretary of State since 1999. His baseball career peaked in the minor leagues, playing for Triple A Salt Lake City in 1963-64.

Frank White, Democrat, Missouri:

White had an impressive MLB career before his election as county executive in Jackson County, Mo. He played 18 seasons, winning the World Series in 1985. White was named an All-Star five times.

Jim Jordan, Republican, Ohio:

Jordan established an impressive wrestling legacy at Wisconsin, winning two Division I championships. He has served Ohio's 4th district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2007.