SI Swimsuit Editor's Picks (11/17/18)

November 16, 2018
Swim Daily
It's a Girl! Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Welcome Their First Child, Genevieve
Swim Daily
Watch the Moment Jasmine Sanders Finds Out She's a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model!
Friday Swimstagram 11/16/18
1 of 14

Advertisement
Swim Daily
Meet the #SISwimSearch Sweet 16 in Miami at Our Celebrity Beach Soccer Match!

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)