SI Swimsuit Editor's Picks (11/17/18)

Friday Swimstagram 11/16/18
Swim DailyIt's a Girl! Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Welcome Their First Child, Genevieve
Kate Upton shares the first photo of newborn daughter, Genevieve Upton Verlander.
Swim DailyWatch the Moment Jasmine Sanders Finds Out She's a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model!
Meet Jasmine Sanders, AKA Golden Barbie, the newest member of the SI Swimsuit 2019 rookie class!
Swim DailyMeet the #SISwimSearch Sweet 16 in Miami at Our Celebrity Beach Soccer Match!
Join us in Miami on November 17 to see the ladies of #SISwimSearch compete in a celebrity soccer match!