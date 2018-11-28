The 2018 Chess World Championship match between Norway’s Magnus Carlsen and the United States’ Fabiano Caruana will be decided in a series of tiebreaker games today in London. If Carlsen wins, he will retain the title he first captured in 2013; if Caruana is victorious, he will become the second American-born World Champion, and the first since Bobby Fischer in 1972. SI.com will be updating you throughout the day until a champion is crowned in one of the most captivating tournaments in history.

Update: 11:08 a.m.

We have our first win of the World Championship: Carlsen takes the game in 55 moves. Caruana had a chance to wriggle free in this game, but made a crucial mistake in the endgame, and Carlsen found a winning combination. Caruana will be very discouraged here--he was behind much of the game, found an escape route, but wasn't able to convert. He will control White in the next game, and faces a must-win situation.

Update: 10:47 a.m.

Carlsen takes more than nine minutes to make his 24th move: Bxe6+. They then trade off all of their minor pieces and a pair of rooks, leaving each player with a single rook, and White with an extra pawn. This seems to be a weaker move than Carlsen could have made, and Robert Hess is wondering if Carlsen has let Caruana off the hook here.

Update: 10:34 a.m.

Caruana moves 19...Nb5. The computer hates this move, and there's a rapid flury of pieces taken. After the 22nd move, the computer analysis sees Carlsen as a big favorite to win the first game of the rapid tiebreaker.

Update: 10:17 a.m.

The two players trade off their queens on the 13th moves of the game. Computer analysis shows that Carlsen has about a half-pawn advantage, but human comentators like Grandmaster Robert Hess on Chess.com find Caruana's position weak. "This is just hard for a human to look at," Hess says.

Update: 10:09 a.m.

Carlsen has played the English Opening as the players have gone relatively quickly though their first 8 moves. It's been an agressive line from Carlsen trying to establish control of the center of the board.

Update: 10 a.m.

In the first game of the rapid tiebreakers, Carlsen will play the White pieces, while Caruana will control the Black.

Update: 9:45 a.m.

Carlsen and Caruana have played each other 23 times under shorter time limits like the ones they will face today. In those games, Carlsen has won 13 of them, Caruana has won six, and there have been four draws.

The tiebreakers come after the two players have battled to draws in each of the 12 scheduled games in their match. It’s the first time that two players failed to have a single decisive game over the course of a world championship match. The first 12 games were played under normal time restrictions for a championship chess match, giving the players hours to make the moves in the game. For the tiebreakers, the time allotted to the players is compressed, leading to faster decisions and a higher likelihood of errors.

Format

Here is the format for today’s tiebreakers:

A best-of-four mini-match will be played under “rapid” rules. Each player will have 25 minutes to make their moves for the game, with an additional 10 seconds added to the players’ clocks after each move.

If that set of games still leaves the players tied, there will then be two games played under “blitz” rules: each player gets five minutes on the clock, with three seconds added after each move. If that two-game match is drawn, they will play up to another four of those two-game blitz matches.

And if all that fails, they will play a sudden-death game of Armageddon chess. The players would draw lots to see who plays the white and black pieces. The player with white is given five minutes, and the Black player only gets four. But Black only has to draw the game to win and win the World Championship.

Conventional wisdom throughout the match has held that Carlsen would have an advantage in a tie-breaker. He is higher-ranked than Caruana in both the rapid and blitz formats, and actually defended his title in a tie-breaker against Russian Sergey Karjakin two years ago.

But after a surprising Game 12 draw, where Carlsen offered Caruana a draw while holding a superior position with the Black pieces, commentators including former World Champion Garry Kasparov have questioned Carlsen’s confidence.

“In light of this shocking draw offer from Magnus in a superior position with more time, I reconsider my evaluation of him being the favorite in rapids,” Kasparov wrote on Twitter. “Tiebreaks require tremendous nerves and he seems to be losing his.”

The first game of the tiebreakers starts at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Follow along here for all the action.