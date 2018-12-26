Colin O'Brady becomes the first person to cross Antarctica alone and unaided.
American adventurer Colin O'Brady finished his crossing of Antartica on Wednesday, becoming the first person to accomplish the feat alone and unaided.
O'Brady reached his destination, the Ross Ice Shelf, 32 hours after leaving his camp on Christmas Day. He did not sleep while covering the final 80 miles of his journey, which he called a continuous "Antarctica Ultramarathon" in an Instagram post.
"While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced," O'Brady wrote on Instagram. "I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey."
View this post on Instagram
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” - Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
O'Brady, 33, reached the Ross Ice Shelf on Day 54 of his journey. He skied 932 miles across Antarctica while towing a sled filled with supplies that weighed around 400 pounds at the start of his journey. He never had to refill his supplies or use a kite, according to The Mercury News.
O'Brady and British adventurer Louis Rudd started their separate expeditions on the same day, Nov. 3, hoping to accomplish the same feat. However, Rudd still had about 70 miles left in his journey when O'Brady finished Wednesday, per The Mercury News.
Rudd, 49, announced in April that he was planning to make the solo expedition. O'Brady shared his plans for his trek in October, reports The Mercury News.
Henry Worsley, a friend of Rudd's, attempted the expedition in 2016. He came within 126 miles of the finish but was airlifted from the ice and later died. Another British adventurer, Ben Saunders, tried the trek in 2017 but gave up at the South Pole, according to The New York Times.