Weight lifter Miles Taylor just set a new personal record with an incredible deadlift this week.

Taylor posted a video on Instagram on Thursday that showed him deadlifting 200 lbs. His trainer, Nic Myers, and others at the gym cheered him on. Taylor, who has cerebral palsy, set a new personal record by lifting an amount that's twice his body weight (99 lbs.).

The video already has more than 113,000 views on Instagram and got plenty of shoutouts on Twitter. Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt retweeted the video of Taylor and called him "an inspiration."

Now this is badass!!

What an inspiration.



(Also, my man coming in from the back room dropping the garbage bag and everyone running in to see it, what a cool scene) https://t.co/Isn3uccSEE — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 8, 2019

Taylor trains at NEVERsate Athletics in Carroll County, Md. In 2018, he was featured in a story by Baltimore's WMAR-2 News that shared his workout journey over the previous year. Taylor, a photographer, started working out at NEVERsate after Myers asked him to take photos of a strongman competition.

According to WMAR, Taylor set a U.S. record for his weight class last year when he deadlifted 156 lbs. Video of the lift went viral and now has over 16,000 likes.