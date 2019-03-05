Australian Rugby Captain Suspended for Biting Opponent During Match

Liz Patu was initially given a 12-week suspension for biting an opponent, but it was reduced to six.

By Associated Press
March 05, 2019

SYDNEY — The captain of Australia's women’s rugby team has been banned for six weeks after admitting biting an opponent on the arm during a domestic match.

New Zealand-born Liz Patu faced a 12-week suspension for biting Rebecca Clough during a Super W match between Queensland and Rugby WA on Saturday. Clough alerted the referee to the incident in the 70th minute, pointing to a bite mark on her arm. Patu and Clough are teammates and leaders for Australia's Wallaroos but were on opposing teams in the Super W game.

The judicial panel allowed Patu the full 50 percent dispensation allowed under World Rugby rules, citing mitigating factors including her previous good character and clean disciplinary record.

Patu is the first player to be suspended in the Super W competition, which was founded last year.

The 29-year-old front-row forward later apologized for her action.

"I'd like to express my remorse for my actions in Saturday's match,” she said. "I apologize to Rebecca Clough, the Rugby WA Women's team, my own teammates and the wider rugby public."

Patu has 48 hours to appeal her suspension but said she would accept the sanction, which rules her out of the remainder of the Super W season.

"My actions the other night were unacceptable and will not be repeated," she said. "I've played club, state and international rugby and previously haven't committed an act such as this and I accept my punishment.

"I want to reassure the rugby public, administration and my fellow players, that when I return to play I will ensure that the game is played in the right spirit and do what I can to promote the women's game in a positive manner."

Patu's ban should be completed before Australia plays two matches against Japan in July.

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message