Bees Invade Pitch at Cricket World Cup, Cause Delay in Sri Lanka and South Africa Match

Stu Forster-IDI/IDI via Getty Images

Players laid down on the pitch and covered their face as the bees attacked. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 28, 2019

South Africa and Sri Lanka were enjoying a close match in the Cricket World Cup in Durham, England on Friday before a true terror arrived on the pitch: bees.

The swarm of bees attacked players throughout Emirates Riverside, which forced them to flop onto the ground in hopes of avoiding a gnarly welt. Most players covered their faces, too, in what from afar looked like an impressive group nap. But there's nothing relaxing about these flying menaces.

The bees exited the pitch in less than half an hour, returning normalcy to cricket's greatest event.

The Cricket World Cup final will be held on July 14. 

You May Like

More More Sports

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message