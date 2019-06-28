South Africa and Sri Lanka were enjoying a close match in the Cricket World Cup in Durham, England on Friday before a true terror arrived on the pitch: bees.

The swarm of bees attacked players throughout Emirates Riverside, which forced them to flop onto the ground in hopes of avoiding a gnarly welt. Most players covered their faces, too, in what from afar looked like an impressive group nap. But there's nothing relaxing about these flying menaces.

Not sure what all the buzz is about? It's just a swarm of bees



📺 Watch #SAvSL LIVE on @kayosports | https://t.co/1jYSfcf7ww



📝 And join our blog: https://t.co/4R37ErcGik #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/PUJeK4wfxz — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) June 28, 2019

The bees exited the pitch in less than half an hour, returning normalcy to cricket's greatest event.

The Cricket World Cup final will be held on July 14.