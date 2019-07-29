I'll let you decide whether or not Frank O'Rourke is actually the luckiest man alive right now.

The 23-year-old pro surfer was at a Jacksonville beach Saturday when a shark decided to take a bite from his left arm around 3:30 p.m., according to News4Jax.

"Craziest thing to have happened to me in my life," O'Rourke told The Florida Times-Union. "I felt something jump out of the water and latch onto my arm by my elbow. It just grabbed onto me and thrashed in the water and swam away."

O'Rourke joked around with ABC that the shark "tasted me and was like, 'Nope.'"

RJ Berger, one of O'Rourke's friends, was at the beach when the incident happened and saw it all go down.

"It was kind of panic, like, 'Did that just happen?'" Berger told News4Jax. "It kind of took him a couple seconds to, like, gather himself and realize, like, 'Wow, I just got bit by a shark,' and then we all went into the beach."

"This shark just came out of nowhere," O'Rourke told The Times-Union. "It just came out of the water and grabbed me ... like it wanted me."

But after getting back to the beach, O'Rourke had to rush to get some sort of medical attention, right? Like, a whole shark just took a free sample from his arm and then just went back into the ocean to keep swimming around as if this were Trader Joe's.

Or maybe a lifeguard provided some medical assistance. Cause you know, a guy got bit by a shark in the middle of the day.

But either way, somebody had to get him some stitches and Neosporin, pretty quickly after this, right?

"He immediately went to a bar 'cause he was like, 'I got bit by a shark,' and people were like, 'I'll buy you drinks.' So he went and hung out at the pier," Berger told News4Jax.

Bro? For real?

I can't tell if this was the most baller move possible to capitalize on all the people around thinking you are the biggest G ever for surviving a shark attack like it was whatever or the dumbest thing ever because he was just bitten by a shark and didn't have a doctor look at his arm. The arm that was just in a shark's mouth. With teeth in it.

"If it’s your time, it's your time," O'Rourke told The Times-Union. "If the [sharks] want you, they want you. You're more likely to get struck by lightning than killed by a shark. I'm going to buy a lottery ticket!

"I'm very lucky that I still have an arm. You can see the jawline, like where the jawline is of the shark ... There's still blood on my surfboard."