Mitchie Brusco pulled off the first 1260 in skateboarding history at the X-Games Minneapolis on Saturday, completing three-and-a-half revolutions before landing.

American @Mitchiebrusco84 just landed the first 1260 in skateboard history at #XGames! pic.twitter.com/aHpeT3mGYq — X Games (@XGames) August 3, 2019

Brusco's feat earned some major praise from Tony Hawk after the event.

"Congratulations to [Mitchie Brusco] on the first-ever 1260," Hawk tweeted shortly after Brusco's feat. "I’m speechless."

Hawk completed the first-ever 900 at the X-Games in 1999. Brusco topped Hawk with a 1080 at the X-Games Barcelona in 2013, upping his personal best on Saturday.

Brusco entered Saturday as the second skateboarder to ever complete a 1080 on the MegaRamp event at the X-Games.