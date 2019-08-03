Brusco pulled off a 1080 at the X-Games Barcelona in 2013.
Mitchie Brusco pulled off the first 1260 in skateboarding history at the X-Games Minneapolis on Saturday, completing three-and-a-half revolutions before landing.
American @Mitchiebrusco84 just landed the first 1260 in skateboard history at #XGames! pic.twitter.com/aHpeT3mGYq— X Games (@XGames) August 3, 2019
Brusco's feat earned some major praise from Tony Hawk after the event.
"Congratulations to [Mitchie Brusco] on the first-ever 1260," Hawk tweeted shortly after Brusco's feat. "I’m speechless."
Congratulations to @Mitchiebrusco84 on the first-ever 1260. I’m speechless. 🛹🌀🌀🌀🔥— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) August 3, 2019
🎥: @rwillyofficial pic.twitter.com/gecnC4Rhd4
Hawk completed the first-ever 900 at the X-Games in 1999. Brusco topped Hawk with a 1080 at the X-Games Barcelona in 2013, upping his personal best on Saturday.
Brusco entered Saturday as the second skateboarder to ever complete a 1080 on the MegaRamp event at the X-Games.