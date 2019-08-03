Mitchie Brusco Completes First-Ever 1260 at X-Games Minneapolis

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Brusco pulled off a 1080 at the X-Games Barcelona in 2013. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 03, 2019

Mitchie Brusco pulled off the first 1260 in skateboarding history at the X-Games Minneapolis on Saturday, completing three-and-a-half revolutions before landing.

Brusco's feat earned some major praise from Tony Hawk after the event.

"Congratulations to [Mitchie Brusco] on the first-ever 1260," Hawk tweeted shortly after Brusco's feat. "I’m speechless."

Hawk completed the first-ever 900 at the X-Games in 1999. Brusco topped Hawk with a 1080 at the X-Games Barcelona in 2013, upping his personal best on Saturday. 

Brusco entered Saturday as the second skateboarder to ever complete a 1080 on the MegaRamp event at the X-Games.

 

