Bronny James Scores Go-Ahead Bucket in Front of LeBron to Lead Sierra Canyon to Victory

Jay LaPrete/AP/Shutterstock

Bronny James won game MVP after scoring Sierra Canyon's go-ahead bucket in a victory over his dad's alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on Saturday.

In the 59-56 win, 15-year-old Bronny solidified Sierra Canyon's lead with less than a minute remaining after stealing an inbounds pass and hitting a layup. LeBron James, who watched Bronny in-person for the first time in a Sierra Canyon uniform on the Lakers' off-night, celebrated accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Bronny finished 7-of-10 from the field and tallied 15 points on the night in one of his best performances of the season before 13,000 attendees. He helped lead his team past St. Vincent-St. Mary in front of the school's "Fab Five," which was the team's nickname for its starting lineup during LeBron's tenure.

Following the victory, Bronny celebrated the award with his dad.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Rich Paul, LeBron's agent, was also in attendance.

The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers improved to 8-0 on the season.