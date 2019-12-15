Seven years to the day of the fatal shooting at Sandy Hill Elementary, an event in which 20 first graders and six adults were killed in a spray of gunfire, the Newtown High School football team made history.

With just 3.3 seconds remaining in the Class LL state title game Saturday afternoon, Newtown Nighthawks quarterback Jack Street connected with Riley Ward for a 36-yard game-winning touchdown, as the school took home its first state title since 1992.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The 13-7 win over Darien High School capped off an undefeated 13-0 season for top-seed Newtown.

The game reportedly began with a moment of silence in remembrance of the shooting victims.

It ended with a euphoric triumph.