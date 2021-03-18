Tony Hawks Emotional After Nailing Ollie 540

Tony Hawk retired from competition in 2003, but he can still nail a handful of tricks that few others can.

On Thursday, Hawk shared a video of him doing what he said was his "last ever ollie 540." He posed it alongside the first one he nailed 32 years ago.

"This one meant a lot to me," Hawk wrote on Twitter.

"In 1989 I started trying ollie 540's as a joke since it seemed there was no way to keep a skateboard on your feet throughout 1 1/2 spins in the air," he explained in a lengthy Instagram post. "But they've gotten scarier in recent years, as the landing commitment can be risky if your feet aren't in the right places. And my willingness to slam unexpectedly into the flat bottom has waned greatly over the last decade. So today I decided to do it one more time… and never again."

Hawk's latest feat comes just a few months removed from when he shared with the world him landing a 720.

Back in January, he posted a similar video on Twitter of him landing a 720 (two full rotations) for the first time in years, acknowledged that it will probably one of the last times he''ll land the trick.

While he won't be landing some of the tricks that made him famous, it's always a thrill to see him nail moves that made Hawk the household name that he is.