Sports World Pays Tribute to DMX: 'RIP to a Legend'

Sports World Reacts to Death of DMX: 'RIP to a Legend'

Kevin Winter via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Rapper Earl Simmons, known more widely as DMX, has died at 50 years old, his family announced in a statement on Friday.

The rapper, who produced the songs “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here),” and was beloved for his trademark raspy delivery, had been on life support for the past few days, his family said in a statement.

He had been hospitalized since April 2 after suffering a heart attack.

News of DMX's death sparked a wave of tributes from athletes all over.