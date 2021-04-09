SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Sports World Reacts to Death of DMX: 'RIP to a Legend'

Author:
Publish date:
Rapper Earl Simmons, known more widely as DMX

Rapper Earl Simmons, known more widely as DMX, has died at 50 years old, his family announced in a statement on Friday. 

The rapper, who produced the songs “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here),” and was beloved for his trademark raspy delivery, had been on life support for the past few days, his family said in a statement.

He had been hospitalized since April 2 after suffering a heart attack.

News of DMX's death sparked a wave of tributes from athletes all over.

YOU MAY LIKE

Deshaun Watson holds a football.
Play
NFL

Judges Order Women Suing Watson to Disclose Names

Watson's lawyer argued that the "use of anonymous lawsuits violates Texas law and the basic concept of fairness."

Referee Bert Smith is carted off the court in the Elite Eight
Play
College Basketball

How a Blood Clot Knocked Out Now-Recovering Ref Bert Smith

In a scary moment, Smith collapsed on the court during an NCAA tournament game. Later, doctors found out why.

Seth Rollins ties up Shinsuke Nakamura in the ropes during their match at Fastlane
Play
Wrestling

Seth Rollins Faces Cesaro as Fans Return to ‘WrestleMania’

“I don’t know what it will be like. But all of us, we’re really excited for the energy the crowd is going to bring.”

draymond-green-warriors-clippers
Play
NBA

Draymond Green Responds to Megan Rapinoe's Critical Comments

Green says what Megan wants and what he wants are the same thing.

Rapper Earl Simmons, known more widely as DMX
More Sports

Sports World Pays Tribute to DMX: 'RIP to a Legend'

News of DMX's death sparked a wave of tributes from athletes everywhere.

Deion Sanders on the Jackson State sideline
Play
College Football

Sanders Still on Pace to Change Culture at Jackson State

Despite recent losses, Deion Sanders sees the opportunity to take a huge leap forward with his football program.

Nick Castellanos on the field
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Overreactions for Each Team

The division-leading Reds and Phillies shoot up in this week's rankings while the suddenly hapless Athletics tumble.

Cat Zingano in the ring
MMA

Catching Up with Cat Zingano Ahead of Bellator 256

Ahead of Bellator 256, Cat Zingano discusses her Brazilian jiu-jitsu training, a potential rematch vs. Amanda Nunes and more.