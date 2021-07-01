Tour de France Drops Lawsuit Against Spectator Who Caused Crash

The Tour de France has withdrawn a lawsuit against the spectator who caused the major crash during the opening stage of the race this past weekend.

The spectator, who was a 30-year-old French woman, had been in custody in Landerneau, Brittany, the northwest French region where the world’s biggest cycling event held its first four stages.

The accident happened after the spectator was not looking at the incoming peloton and was holding a sign that extended over the road. After the initial impact with cyclist Tony Martin, Martin's team fell around the cyclist causing much of the pack to pile up around the collision.

Over the weekend, Tour de France deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told the AFP news agency they plan to sue the woman "so that the tiny minority of people who do this don't spoil the show for everyone. "

However, Tour director Christian Prudhomme announced a different intention on Thursday.

"We are withdrawing our complaint. This story has been blown out of proportion but we wish to remind everyone of the safety rules on the race,” Prudhomme said in a statement, per Reuters. “If you come to the Tour, you hold your kid, you hold your pet and don’t cross the road carelessly. And above all, you respect the riders – they’re the ones worthy of live TV.”

Over the weekend, the Tour also took to Twitter to say: "We're glad to have the public on the side of the road on the #TDF2021. But for the Tour to be a success, respect the safety of the riders! Don't risk everything for a photo or to get on television!"

Thursday marks the sixth stage in the 21-stage, 23-day event.