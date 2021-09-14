Nia Dennis Opens Met Gala With Floor Routine on Red Carpet

September 14, 2021
UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Kicks Off Met Gala With Floor Routine Across Red Carpet

UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis is no stranger to going viral with epic floor routines, and she made waves once again in New York on Monday night.

Dennis kicked off the Met Gala with a major bang, backflipping her way across the red carpet as a marching band played Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk." There are sure to be plenty of outlandish entrances to the Met Gala on Monday night, though it's unlikely any are as impressive as Dennis's. 

"This feels like I'm living in a dream,” Dennis told Vogue on Monday. "People aren't necessarily tuned into gymnastics. I'm really excited to bring the sport to the Met Gala."

Dennis wasn't the only athlete to strut their stuff at the Met Gala on Monday. Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, attended the event, as did tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams and USWNT star Megan Rapinoe.

Dennis has posted quite an impressive resume as a gymnast, winning a gold medal at the NCAA Championships in 2018 and a bronze medal in 2019. Yet considering the attendees on hand Monday night, perhaps her flips across the Met Gala stage should be considered the highlight of an already illustrious career. 

UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis performs a floor routine at the 2021 Met Gala
