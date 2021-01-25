UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Goes Viral After Floor Routine

SI.com
UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Goes Viral Again After Epic Floor Routine

UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis set the Internet ablaze for the second year in a row after a stellar floor routine that celebrated "Black Excellence" and featured songs from Kendrick Lamar, Soulja Boy, Eazy-E and Dr. Dre. 

The floor routine garnered a 9.95 out of 10 and the Bruins came away with a victory over Arizona State 196.150 to 195.950 to open the season 1-0 on Saturday.

Dennis, a senior and Columbus, Ohio native, started her viral routine with Kendrick Lamar's "DNA" and paid homage to Los Angeles with songs like Eazy-E's "Boyz-n-the-Hood" and Dr. Dre's "California Love."

"This routine definitely reflects everything that I am today as a woman and of course I had to incorporate a lot of parts of my culture," Dennis told The Los Angeles Daily News.

Dennis went viral last year after her Beyonce-themed floor routine was given a 9.975 against Utah—on her 21st birthday no less. 

Dennis has made a reputation for herself with her floor routines and she and the Bruins may add another incredible performance to social feeds when they travel to Arizona University on Sunday for their next meet at 3 p.m. ET. 

