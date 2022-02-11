Skip to main content
How to Watch the 2022 Puppy Bowl

How to Watch the 2022 Puppy Bowl

Discovery Channel via Twitter

The annual Puppy Bowl will take place a few hours ahead of the Bengals vs. Rams Super Bowl LVI game on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Puppy Bowl XVIII will showcase the matchup between Team Ruff, coached by Martha Stewart, and Team Fluff, coached by Snoop Dogg. Snoop Dogg will additionally perform in the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

All of the puppies shown in competition are up for adoption. This year‘s teams are made up of over 100 puppies from 67 shelters in 33 states.

How to watch the 2022 Puppy Bowl on Sunday:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13

SI Recommends

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Animal Planet

Live stream: Discovery+

The Puppy Bowl pre-show will begin at 1 p.m. ET. The event in total runs three hours. There will also be a kitty halftime show performance.

The show will be broadcast on Animal Planet, along with a live stream broadcast on Discovery+. 

