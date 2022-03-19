Skip to main content
ESPN Employees Participate in Disney Walkout Regarding ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

Throughout the week, numerous ESPN employees participated in walkouts over Disney’s response to the Florida legislation coined the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. 

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has not made a public statement regarding the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, formally known as the Parental Rights in Education bill (HB 1557), which the House and Senate already passed in Florida. The bill would restrict the discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools, along with not allowing schools to discuss the topics until third grade.

Disney was specifically criticized because the company was found to donate to every politician that supports the bill, although the Orlando Sentinel noted that Disney donates to both Democrat and Republican officials.

In response to the reported lack of response from Disney, various ESPN employees began staging walkouts March 15.

The walkouts began Tuesday and will run through Monday with employees participating from 3 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. in their respective time zones. Next Tuesday, there is a planned full-day walkout.

The walkouts are not limited to just ESPN employees. There have been similar actions taken by employees from various Disney-owned companies. The participants’ website, titled “Disney Do Better Walkout,” includes all the details for the planned walkouts, along with a list of LGBTQ+ related charities that are accepting donations.

