Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
More Sports

Nike Makes Decision on Doing Business in Russia

Nike soccer ball.

Nike announced Thursday it will end all business operations in Russia following the nation’s invasion of Ukraine. 

The company announced in March a then-temporary suspension of business in Russia.

“NIKE has made the decision to leave the Russian marketplace,” the company said in a statement via Reuters. “Our priority is to ensure we are fully supporting our employees while we responsibly scale down our operations over the coming months.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Nike had more than 100 stores operating in Russia prior to the invasion of Ukraine, per Bloomberg. It is the latest United-States-based company to leave Russia this year, including McDonald’s, Starbucks and HP. 

More Russia-Ukraine Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Auburn forward Jabari Smith shoots a free throw in a game.
NBA

Report: Top Three NBA Draft Picks Are Close to Finalized

The draft hasn’t started but the first three teams seem to know who they will take.

By Daniel Chavkin
dCOVnewfrontiers_H no text
College

SI:AM | Title IX’s Next Hurdles

And, Jeremy Woo’s final NBA mock draft.

By Josh Rosenblat
U.S tennis player Serena Williams looks on while playing Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the first round of the 2021 Wimbledon tournament.
Play
Betting

Wimbledon Betting Preview: Serena Williams Seeks 24th Grand Slam

Serena Williams is back after a year away, but can anyone beat Iga Swiatek?

By Craig Ellenport
Diego Maradona at the 2018 World Cup.
Soccer

Diego Maradona’s Medical Personnel to Face Homicide Trial

The Argentina legend died in Nov. 2020 from cardio-respiratory arrest while he was recovering from surgery for a blood clot on his brain.

By Associated Press
calvin-ridley
Play
Fantasy

The Replacements: Falcons Have Holes to Fill

Atlanta needs rookie Drake London to complement Kyle Pitts.

By Kyle Wood
Anthony Pettis
MMA

Pettis Seeking to Conquer New Ground in the PFL

Aiming to avoid challenges that plagued him a season ago, "Showtime" is hungry for more.

By Justin Barrasso
May 7, 2022; Birmingham, AL, USA; Pittsburgh Maulers linebacker EJ Ejiya (44) tackles New Jersey Generals running back Trey Williams (3) for a loss during the first half at Protective Stadium.
Play
Betting

USFL Playoff Odds, Breakdown and Bets

Bets, odds and analysis for the USFL playoffs, featuring the Generals vs. Stars and the Stallions and the Breakers.

By Frankie Taddeo
Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) smiles after scoring against the Bulls during the first half at United Center.
Play
Extra Mustard

KD Reacts to 2007 Clip of Colin Cowherd’s Draft Opinion

In the clip, Cowherd makes fun of Durant’s bench press and praises Greg Oden.

By Joseph Salvador