Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Shakes Sports World: Sports Illustrated’s Complete Coverage
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent shockwaves throughout the sports world.
In the aftermath of the invasion, which began in the early hours of Thursday morning, several international sports organizations have pulled events out of Russia: UEFA moved the Champions League final from St. Petersburg to Paris, while Formula One canceled the Russian Grand Prix.
Athletes also have responded, including the NBA’s two Ukrainian players, Alex Len and Svi Mykhailiuk, who issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s attacks.
Here is a look at Sports Illustrated’s coverage of the impact of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, organized by sport:
General
SI Recommends
Soccer
- Feb. 25: UEFA Moves Champions League Final From Russia to Paris
- Feb. 25: Manchester United Ends Sponsorship with Russian Airline
- Feb. 24: Man City, Ukraine Star Zinchenko Issues Death Wish for Putin in Since-Deleted Instagram Post
- Feb. 24: Shakhtar Donetsk, Dynamo Kyiv's Brazilian Players in Ukraine Make Public Plea for Help
- Feb. 24: Poland, Czech Republic, Sweden Refuse to Play World Cup Qualifying Playoffs in Russia
- Feb. 24: German Club FC Schalke 04 Removes Russian Sponsor Gazprom Logo From Jerseys
Basketball
- Feb. 25: 'They're Our Teammates': American Players in Ukrainian League Show Support on Court
- Feb. 24: Kings, Nuggets Join Together Before Game in Support of Ukraine, Ukrainian Players
- Feb. 24: Two Ukrainian NBA Players Release Joint Statement on Thursday's Attacks
Racing
- Feb. 25: Haas F1’s Guenther Steiner Says Nikita Mazepin’s Status ‘Needs to be Resolved’
- Feb. 25: F1: It‘s ‘Impossible’ to Hold Russian Grand Prix Given ‘Current Circumstances’
- Feb. 24: Haas Makes Decision on Uralkali Livery, Nikita Mazepin for Final Day of Testing
- Feb. 24: Russian Attack on Ukraine Leaves F1 Drivers Questioning Nation’s Grand Prix Participation
Tennis
- Feb. 25: Russian Tennis Player Andrey Rublev Writes ‘No War Please’ on Camera
- Feb. 25: Daniil Medvedev Wants to ‘Promote Peace’ Regarding Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- Feb. 24: ATP Postpones Moscow CH 80 Amid Conflict