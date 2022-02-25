Skip to main content
BOXING
Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Shakes Sports World: Sports Illustrated’s Complete Coverage

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent shockwaves throughout the sports world.

In the aftermath of the invasion, which began in the early hours of Thursday morning, several international sports organizations have pulled events out of Russia: UEFA moved the Champions League final from St. Petersburg to Paris, while Formula One canceled the Russian Grand Prix.

Athletes also have responded, including the NBA’s two Ukrainian players, Alex Len and Svi Mykhailiuk, who issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s attacks.

Here is a look at Sports Illustrated’s coverage of the impact of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, organized by sport:

General

SI Recommends

Soccer

Basketball

Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets players, including Ukraine's Alex Len (center), lock arms to show their support for Ukraine and Ukrainian players after Russia’s recent invasion of the country.

Racing

Tennis

Boxing

