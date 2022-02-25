Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent shockwaves throughout the sports world.

In the aftermath of the invasion, which began in the early hours of Thursday morning, several international sports organizations have pulled events out of Russia: UEFA moved the Champions League final from St. Petersburg to Paris, while Formula One canceled the Russian Grand Prix.

Athletes also have responded, including the NBA’s two Ukrainian players, Alex Len and Svi Mykhailiuk, who issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s attacks.

Here is a look at Sports Illustrated’s coverage of the impact of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, organized by sport:

