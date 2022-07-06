Skip to main content
Former Team USA Softball President Arrested on Allegations of Sexually Abusing a Minor

John Gouveia, a former president of Team USA Softball, has been arrested and charged with eight counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Gouveia, 61, was booked into the Alameda County (Calif.) Jail on April 14. He posted $250,000 bail and was released the same day, according to the sheriff’s office. 

The criminal investigation remains active and ongoing, per the news release.

Gouveia was associated with USA Softball from 1991 to 2019, which included a stint as president. The child referenced in Gouveia’s sexual abuse case was not associated with USA Softball, and investigators are not implicating USA Softball, the sheriff’s office said.

“USA Softball has become aware of allegations against a former volunteer officer of USA Softball, John Gouveia. The individual has resigned from all positions with USA Softball and currently holds no role or responsibility within the organization,” USA Softball said in a statement Tuesday. “After learning of these allegations for the first time today through local media outlets, USA Softball has reported the allegations to the U.S. Center for SafeSport and to the Sacramento County Child Protective Services. USA Softball has no independent knowledge of the allegations and is aware only of the information that he been released in local media stories.

“Law enforcement authorities have stated that the allegations against this individual do not concern any prior role or activities relating to USA Softball,” the statement continued. “The alleged conduct is contrary to and not aligned with USA Softball’s mission and core values, which include developing and administering the sport while providing the best possible experience for all those involved with the game of softball.” 

