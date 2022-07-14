Skip to main content
Officer Removed as Youth Coach After Postgame Handshake Incident

A Houston-area law enforcement officer was removed from his coaching position on a youth baseball team for his actions following a 9-and–under game on July 9.

A viral video posted by CBS affiliate KHOU 11 News last weekend showed coach Kenneth Wendt aggressively interacting with opposing players in the postgame handshake line after Wendt’s Scorpions Baseball team lost to Prospects Baseball on Saturday. 

Wendt, who serves as a sergeant with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office, could be seen bumping kids and forcefully slapping their hands as he made his way down the line. At one point, one Prospects player is heard saying, “That coach pulled me back,” in reference to Wendt.

KHOU 11 News reported Tuesday the Scorpions Baseball team issued a statement calling Wendt’s actions “unacceptable” and announcing that he had been removed from his position the morning after the game.

“His actions were unacceptable and do not align with our organization’s values. We removed him from coaching and from our club about 8:30 a.m. Sunday,” the statement read.

KHOU 11 also reported the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office has been notified of the incident and is investigating the matter. There is no update on Wendt’s status with the precinct at this time.

