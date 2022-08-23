Little League World Series Officials Respond to Controversial Video

Officials from the Little League World Series released a statement Monday after ESPN’s broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball during MLB Little League Classic showed footage of players wearing jerseys from the Midwest Region sticking pieces of cotton into a Black player’s hair. In the statement, the officials said there was “no ill-intent” behind the incident, which sparked considerable backlash from viewers online.

During the game between the Orioles and Red Sox, cameras showed a Black player sitting in a seat while other players stuck into his hair pieces of stuffing from a doll that was given away to fans at the game.

“During the broadcast of the MLB Little League Classic, a Midwest player was show with filling from a stuffed animal given away at the game on his head. After speaking with the team, as well as reviewing photos, multiple players on the Midwest Region team were taking part in this while enjoying the game,” the statement read, per Philip Lewis of the Huffington Post. “As only one player appeared on the broadcast, Little League International understands that the actions shown could be perceived as racially insensitive. We have spoken with the player’s mother and the coaches, who have assured us that there was no ill-intent behind the action shown during the broadcast.”

The Midwest Region team—represented by Davenport, Iowa—will face the Southwest Region’s Pearland Little League on Tuesday night.