Jerry Sullivan, a veteran sports columnist for the Niagara Gazette, was fired Tuesday after sexist comments he made during a guest appearance on the Buffalo sports-themed podcast “Trainwreck Tonight,” the publication announced. The Gazette called Sullivan’s remarks a “revelation of the disrespect” Sullivan holds for “every female athlete, female coach, female journalist, every woman, period.”

During his podcast appearance, Sullivan responded to a written critique from a listener named Amy with a tirade berating women as “the worst fans.”

“Hey, women, be better than this. Because the worst fans really are the women,” Sullivan said. “They don’t get critical journalism, they’re just, they all want to be cheerleaders, OK? You know what I mean? It’s always—it’s a dangerous avenue to go down, to criticize women in general, because they’re better than men generally, but—they don’t get it as fans.”

Sullivan later apologized for his words in a tweet on Tuesday, describing them as “insulting to women.”

“I’d like to apologize for comments I made on a podcast last night that were uncalled for and insulting to women,” Sullivan wrote. “I should be better than that.”