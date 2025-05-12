Japan's Ayomi Sato Makes History With Two Hitless Innings in Canadian Baseball Debut
Ayomi Sato became the first woman to play in a Canadian men's professional baseball game on Sunday. Sato, a 35-year old pitcher from Japan, started the Toronto Maple Leafs game against the Kitchener Panthers on Sunday afternoon. She pitched two innings and retired every batter she faced, striking out one.
Sato, arguably the best female pitcher on the planet, has won six gold medals with her home country in teh Women's Baseball World Cup. On Sunday she lived up to the hype. Via the Toronto Star:
“When I was in Japan, I never imagined that I would be here, playing baseball in Canada,” Sato said through interpreter Yoko Van Veen during a press conference Thursday. “It still feels like a dream to me. I’m getting a lot of attention now, and I hope I play (well) and bring hope and passion for the future female baseball players in Canada.”
Here's video from her debut: